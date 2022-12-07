Cavalry Management Group LLC Acquires 86,668 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,662 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.27. 302,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,646,219. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78. The company has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

