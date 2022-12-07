Cavalry Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 239,367 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 239,367 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $41,858,000. Netflix makes up about 3.9% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Netflix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.32.

Netflix Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.40. 288,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,903,366. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $632.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.