Cavalry Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 274.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,989 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 2.1% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $22,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 427,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,417,000 after buying an additional 202,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after buying an additional 1,240,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 814,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,743,000 after buying an additional 164,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of TTWO traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.49. 90,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.20. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $182.25. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

