Cavalry Management Group LLC Has $30.01 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,593 shares during the period. Ciena makes up approximately 2.8% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Ciena worth $30,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,436,000 after purchasing an additional 392,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,308,000 after acquiring an additional 206,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 700,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $92,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,439.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,208 shares of company stock worth $1,638,731. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 95,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

