Cavalry Management Group LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Cavalry Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vontier by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vontier by 256.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vontier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vontier by 9.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vontier by 107.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,061. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.