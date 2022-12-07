CBET Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.76 (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. CBET Token has a total market cap of $87.77 million and approximately $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBET Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

