Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

About Cellectis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cellectis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.