Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.20

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.20 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 37.31 ($0.45), with a volume of 13682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.48).

Centaur Media Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a market capitalization of £56.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,925.00.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

