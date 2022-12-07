Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Lifted by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 61,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,405. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

