Center Lake Capital Management LLC Invests $11.27 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Center Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,267,000. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners accounts for about 5.7% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 292.1% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 118,058 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 89.7% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 41.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 143,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 74.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of BAMR stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 1,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

