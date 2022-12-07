Center Lake Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Center Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.9% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,321,000 after buying an additional 674,603 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $113.34. 167,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,451,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

