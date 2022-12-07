Centerstone Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Centerstone Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Perrigo makes up approximately 12.8% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,526,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 55.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Perrigo by 8.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.2 %

PRGO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.08%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.