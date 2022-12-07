Centerstone Investors LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Centerstone Investors LLC lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises 3.6% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,689,000 after buying an additional 368,842 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,064,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,177,000 after buying an additional 331,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,122,000 after buying an additional 236,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,253,000 after buying an additional 268,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

FNV traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.80. 93,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.45 and a 200 day moving average of $130.29. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

