Centerstone Investors LLC Purchases New Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Centerstone Investors LLC purchased a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. IAA makes up about 1.4% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IAA by 104.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the first quarter worth $59,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 841.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in IAA by 65.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 31,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IAA. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

About IAA

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.