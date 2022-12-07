Centiva Capital LP Grows Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of RADI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. 33,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -75.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

RADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

