Centiva Capital LP Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,097.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 14,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 89,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 220.5% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.15. 1,253,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,082,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

