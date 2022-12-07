Centiva Capital LP Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,633 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

WFC stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $42.53. 997,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,684,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

