Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.05% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 679,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,003,000 after buying an additional 82,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $14.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $479.87. The stock had a trading volume of 53,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.90. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $477.92.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.60.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

