Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Up 5.4%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 1,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 156,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Central Puerto Stock Up 4.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $788.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Central Puerto by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

