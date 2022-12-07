Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 9,539 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.39% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISCG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 81.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.