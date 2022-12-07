Certified Advisory Corp Buys 176 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.80% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter worth $318,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.06. 733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,051. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $119.81.

