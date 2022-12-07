Certified Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.5% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,665,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,725,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 400.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,047,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

