Certified Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $346.90. 148,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

