Certified Advisory Corp Has $18.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.67. 99,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,815. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

