Certified Advisory Corp Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,932 shares during the quarter. Aptus Defined Risk ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 1.03% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,129,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 438.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 121,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aptus Defined Risk ETF alerts:

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DRSK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. 1,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,401. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $29.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.