Certified Advisory Corp Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.43. The stock had a trading volume of 669,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290,338. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.49. The company has a market capitalization of $385.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

