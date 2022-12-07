Certified Advisory Corp Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.75.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.22. The company had a trading volume of 144,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,983. The stock has a market cap of $326.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $419.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.