Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 1,059 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $188.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,180. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.30 and its 200-day moving average is $186.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.