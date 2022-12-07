Charles N. Reeves Buys 2,659 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 2,659 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $89,767.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance
MOFG traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 48,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91.
MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.27%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MidWestOne Financial Group
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.
See Also
