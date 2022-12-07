Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.42.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of CRL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.51. 14,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.35 and a 200-day moving average of $218.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,173,000 after buying an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,229,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,224,000 after buying an additional 482,207 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

