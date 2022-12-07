Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,747 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 49,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

