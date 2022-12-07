Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,513,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,018,423,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,440,000 after acquiring an additional 292,766 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471,726 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $243.83. 18,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

