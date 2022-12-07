Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $690.11. 4,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,468. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $595.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,068 shares of company stock worth $2,115,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

