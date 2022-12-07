Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.45. 26,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,292. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $187.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

