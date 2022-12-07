Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $13,974,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,312,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $91,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.04.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL remained flat at $78.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,564. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

