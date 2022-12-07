Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6 %

SPGI traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $349.51. 23,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.34 and its 200-day moving average is $342.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

