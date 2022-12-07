China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Up to $19.08

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $20.48. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Eastern Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 41.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

