China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Up to $19.08

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $20.48. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Eastern Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About China Eastern Airlines
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
See Also
