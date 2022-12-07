Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $8.02

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $7.72. Chindata Group shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 16,768 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 695.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 922,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 806,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 28,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

