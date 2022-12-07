Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $8.02

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $7.72. Chindata Group shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 16,768 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on CD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Chindata Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.