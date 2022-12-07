Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.09

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 3624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KDNY shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $245,967.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,687 shares of company stock worth $1,234,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

