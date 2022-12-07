Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after buying an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after buying an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,506.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,209. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,508.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,484.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,776.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

