Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives $329.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

Cigna Stock Up 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $332.11. The stock had a trading volume of 40,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,865. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.06. Cigna has a 52 week low of $206.44 and a 52 week high of $331.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

