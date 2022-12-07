Cito Capital Group LLC Buys 11,000 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Ondas worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ondas by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONDS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 10,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,842. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $96.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.15.

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 1,764.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ondas to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Ondas to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

