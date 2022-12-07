Cito Capital Group LLC Buys 402 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $503,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 241.2% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 273.7% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 31.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,289,000 after buying an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $74.35. 1,312,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,597,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

