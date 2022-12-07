Cito Capital Group LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cito Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $91.96. 60,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,474. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $164.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.