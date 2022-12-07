Cito Capital Group LLC Invests $479,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,921,000 after purchasing an additional 266,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.4 %

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $7.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.50. 15,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,173. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $360.75 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

