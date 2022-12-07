Cito Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,540. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.86. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,358 shares of company stock worth $15,372,332. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

