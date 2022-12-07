Cito Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Cito Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $574,669.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,857,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 275,598 shares of company stock worth $2,265,454 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.10.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

