Cito Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Cito Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Vertex Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.10.
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.