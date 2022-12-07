Claar Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Claar Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Avantor comprises about 4.8% of Claar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Claar Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantor worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friess Associates LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Avantor to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

Avantor Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 312,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $42.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. Avantor’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.