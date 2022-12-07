Claar Advisors LLC Has $18.44 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Claar Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 7.2% of Claar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,575,000. DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,490. The stock has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

