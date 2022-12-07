Claar Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Claar Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 1.0% of Claar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 129.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.8% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 66.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 11.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $85.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,956.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,775. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,849.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,913.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

